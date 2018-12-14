Fentanyl, two handguns, money seized in Vernon drug bust

Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after being busted for fentanyl possession, according to Vernon RCMP.

Police say a 50-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Vernon, were arrested this week following a fentanyl investigation. The two are facing charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both were released from custody on conditions with a future court date.

According to police, the 50-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, December 12th, for possession of drugs and trafficking. The RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit made the arrest along the 2300 block of 43rd Street. Police believe the man was trafficking drugs from his vehicle.

That arrest led officers to an address on Browne Road in Vernon, where a 25-year-old was arrested on Thursday, December 13th. During the search warrant, police say numerous items were seized, including “a large quantity of what is believed to be fentanyl, two restricted handguns, a large quantity of Canadian currency, body armour and other items related to drug trafficking.”

“Our targeted policing unit continues to work against drug trafficking by intercepting and investigating criminals who operate in our city,” said RCMP Sgt. David Evans. “Getting a large amount of fentanyl and firearms off the street is important for public safety, which remains our top priority.”

Police say the 50-year-old is facing possible charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, while the 25-year-old is facing possible charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and other firearm related charges.