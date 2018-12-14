Delta parents warned after student’s drugs test positive for fentanyl

The Delta School District has sent an urgent message to parents after drugs brought to school by a student tested positive for fentanyl.

The letter sent alongside the Delta Police Department on Thursday says the pills were bought illicitly and labelled as Xanax, although the pills are fake and are not the drug that is commonly prescribed for anxiety.

READ MORE: Delta police warn about street drugs with toxic levels of fentanyl

It goes on to say the school district is working with police as they investigate, and urges parents to talk to their children about the life-threatening risks associated with illicit drugs and asks them and students to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood or at school.

A bulletin with information on Xanax and fentanyl was included along with the letter.

Parents and students are also asked to contact police about any information related to trafficking of illicit drugs.

READ MORE: Napanee students overdosing on counterfeit Xanax possibly laced with fentanyl

School district spokeswoman Jen Hill says the pills were seized last month at a secondary school and test results this week showed they contain the potentially deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The district says it has also held parent information sessions on vaping and cannabis edibles over the past few weeks.

— With files from The Canadian Press