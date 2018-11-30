Delta police warn about street drugs with toxic levels of fentanyl

Fentanyl strikes again, this time in Delta.

Police there say there were five overdose deaths this month, all in private homes.

“It is frustrating and the overdose deaths don’t seem to be declining. If anything, they seem to be increasing,” said Delta Police Insp. Guy Leeson.

At the same time, Leeson says a warning is going out about street drugs containing toxic levels of fentanyl.

“Just in the course of our quantitative analysis of some of our seized street drugs, we noticed a higher than normal concentration of fentanyl of the samples or the results of the samples we were getting back.”

Leeson says deaths from overdoses only paint part of the opioid crisis.