Suspected fentanyl, taser seized, 4 arrested during drug bust in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP say four people were arrested and that suspected fentanyl was seized during a drug bust in the Lower Mission on Thursday.

According to police, officers from the Community Safety Unit executed a search warrant at a residence along the 600 block of Cook Road.

Police say the search warrant was related to suspected drug trafficking in the area, adding an investigation into the residence began earlier in the month.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Stuart Smith said police also seized stolen property and a taser.

Smith added that four people were taken into custody, with three being later released. The fourth was held in custody pending a court appearance on an unrelated charge.

The RCMP said the matter has been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

