Hamilton couple facing multiple charges in million-dollar drug bust: police

A Hamilton, Ont., couple are facing multiple charges connected to the possession of illegal firearms and an array of street drugs worth close to $1 million.

Investigators say the first of several searches began around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon after a report of a firearm inside a storage locker at a property on Pritchard Road.

Officers on scene say they recovered an Israeli assault rifle, plus about $200,000 worth of cocaine, some heroin, a large industrial oven and chemicals that could be used for drug production.

After a surveillance operation on a residence within an apartment complex on Charlton Avenue West at Caroline Street Monday, officers followed a man who left the home and headed towards the Mountain.

After a number of stops, the suspect was arrested in the area of Upper Gage and Fennell Avenue East, according to detectives.

Another suspect was arrested the same day at an address on the Hamilton Mountain.

After a search of the Charlton Street address, investigators seized five containers with a kilogram of meth in each, as well as some fentanyl and a submachine gun. The value of the drugs is about $750,000.

A 38-year-old Hamilton man is facing 18 charges connected to possession of drugs, guns, and proceeds of crime.

A 35-year-old woman, also from Hamilton, is facing 15 similar charges. Investigators say the two are married.

