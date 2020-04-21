6 arrested after $1M drug bust in Hamilton’s east-end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Five adults and a youth are facing multiple charges after a million-dollar drug bust in Hamilton’s east-end on Friday, according to police.

Officers from a number of units, including vice and drugs, emergency response, and gangs and weapons, executed search warrants at a residence near Kenilworth Avenue North and Cannon Street East on Friday.

Detectives say they seized cash, replica firearms, and street drugs with an estimated value exceeding $1 million.

Investigators say they began the probe into potential drug activity at the residence in early April after receiving tips about a potential large scale operation in the area.

The seizure is one of the city’s largest, with police saying they recovered five kilograms of crystal meth, heroin and fentanyl ready for sale.

Story continues below advertisement

The six suspects are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime over $5,000, and other charges connected with failing to comply with probation orders.

1:59 Calgary police seize cocaine, crystal meth worth an estimated $10M Calgary police seize cocaine, crystal meth worth an estimated $10M