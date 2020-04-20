Vehicle hit by bullets in Hamilton’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Hamilton police say an early morning shooting on Sunday damaged a car in the city’s east end.

Investigators say officers responded to reports of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. near Oriole Crescent and Britannia Avenue.

According to police, no one was hurt in the incident, but a vehicle owner said his automobile was struck several times by gunshots.

Detectives believe the suspect vehicle may be a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows. It was last seen headed north on Oriole Crescent, according to police.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-2917 or 905-546-2907.

1:54 Nova Scotia in state of shock following shooting rampage Nova Scotia in state of shock following shooting rampage

Story continues below advertisement