Crime

Vehicle hit by bullets in Hamilton’s east end: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 10:57 am
Updated April 20, 2020 11:00 am
According to police, a man says his car was hit by bullets near Oriole Crescent and Britannia Avenue on April 19, 2020, according to police. .
According to police, a man says his car was hit by bullets near Oriole Crescent and Britannia Avenue on April 19, 2020, according to police. . Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say an early morning shooting on Sunday damaged a car in the city’s east end.

Investigators say officers responded to reports of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. near Oriole Crescent and Britannia Avenue.

READ MORE: Man injured in Stoney Creek shooting — Hamilton police

According to police, no one was hurt in the incident, but a vehicle owner said his automobile was struck several times by gunshots.

Detectives believe the suspect vehicle may be a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows. It was last seen headed north on Oriole Crescent, according to police.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-2917 or 905-546-2907.

