Rob Norris declares candidacy for mayor of Saskatoon in 2020 municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Rob Norris is officially declaring his candidacy for mayor of Saskatoon.

Norris told Global News he’s running in the upcoming election, scheduled for Nov. 9, to provide a safer, more prosperous and more affordable city.

“We need a city council and a mayor that really understands just how tough it is for families right now,” Norris said.

Norris touted his experience as a Saskatchewan cabinet minister, saying there’s been far too many consultations and far too few decisions.

“Sometimes I think perhaps (Mayor Charlie Clark) and maybe a few others have been around city hall, that bubble, maybe a little too long.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Clark said his full attention is on providing leadership during a challenging period in our city.

“I haven’t been hearing that our citizens are looking for the campaigning to start, considering the election is over four months away. I will be announcing my intentions at a later time,” Clark said.

1:23 Saskatoon wards being reorganized before municipal election Saskatoon wards being reorganized before municipal election

This story is developing and will be updated…