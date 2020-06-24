Menu

Canada

Rob Norris declares candidacy for mayor of Saskatoon in 2020 municipal election

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 5:48 pm
Fifty-four per cent of decided voters in Saskatoon said they would vote for Rob Norris (left) as mayor, and 46 per cent for incumbent Charlie Clark (right), according to a new poll.
Fifty-four per cent of decided voters in Saskatoon said they would vote for Rob Norris (left) as mayor, and 46 per cent for incumbent Charlie Clark (right), according to a new poll. File / Global News

Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Rob Norris is officially declaring his candidacy for mayor of Saskatoon.

Norris told Global News he’s running in the upcoming election, scheduled for Nov. 9, to provide a safer, more prosperous and more affordable city.

“We need a city council and a mayor that really understands just how tough it is for families right now,” Norris said.

Norris touted his experience as a Saskatchewan cabinet minister, saying there’s been far too many consultations and far too few decisions.

“Sometimes I think perhaps (Mayor Charlie Clark) and maybe a few others have been around city hall, that bubble, maybe a little too long.”

In a statement, Clark said his full attention is on providing leadership during a challenging period in our city.

“I haven’t been hearing that our citizens are looking for the campaigning to start, considering the election is over four months away. I will be announcing my intentions at a later time,” Clark said.

This story is developing and will be updated…

