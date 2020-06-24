New Manitoba specialty licence plates raise money for childhood cancer research

Send this page to someone via email

The province is releasing a new specialty licence plate to help support research on childhood cancer.

Suzanne and Marco Suzio lost their nine-year-old son Madox to a rare brain cancer in 2014 and founded the Madox’s Warriors Foundation in his memory.

On Wednesday the province unveiled new specialty plates that raise money for the foundation.

“Raising awareness, much-needed funding and education are key steps in the battle against cancer,” said Crown Services’ Minister Jeff Wharton.

“Funds from this specialty plate will provide valuable assistance toward childhood cancer research.”

The plates, which feature a bright gold “Cure Childhood Cancer” slogan across the bottom and the cancer awareness ribbon, are administered by Manitoba Public Insurance and are available as of Wednesday.

Suzanne said they wanted to design the plates with kids in mind.

“We wanted something that would really stand out and for the kids to really be symbolized, so we wanted vibrant colours,” she said.

“We tried to mingle in blue and purple, two colours that boys and girls would like so we tried to blend them in so they really stand out, and we wanted it to pop and be vibrant for kids.”

Each set of plates will sell for $70, with $30 from each purchase going toward the Madox’s Warriors Foundation, a not-for-profit, private charitable foundation created to raise awareness of childhood cancer and raise much-needed funds toward childhood cancer research.

The province says the foundation will donate the funds raised by the sale of the plates in consultation with CancerCare Manitoba.

