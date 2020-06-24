Coronavirus: 2 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, 1 new case in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, increasing its overall case total to 193.

There were no new resolved COVID-19 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Two of the new cases were in the City of Kawartha Lakes, which now reports 164 cases. Of those, 139 are resolved — approximately 85 per cent.

There are currently 32 cases deemed high-risk contacts, defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case. The number is two more than the 26 reported on Monday.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

The outbreak declared on June 12 remains in effect at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.

Northumberland County

The other new case reported Wednesday is in Northumberland County, increasing the total to 20 cases.

Nineteen of the cases have been declared resolved. Four cases are deemed high-risk.

Haliburton County

Haliburton County has nine cases, of which eight are resolved. There are three cased deemed high-risk.

Both counties had one case which required hospitalized care.