Hamilton councillors fed up with modified, loud vehicles

Hamilton politicians have loud vehicles in their crosshairs.

City council approved a motion on Wednesday, presented by Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson, asking the Hamilton Police Service to follow the lead of counterparts in Halton Region by launching a crackdown on excessive noise from motor vehicles.

The request will be forwarded to the Hamilton Police Service’s board for consideration.

Jackson says it’s been a greater problem than usual during the novel coronavirus pandemic, adding that some people are taking advantage of reduced volumes on city streets to create issues that are “unwanted and unnecessary.”

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson is more specific with his criticism, blaming younger males who are “full of testosterone, makes them feel like more of a man by making noise.”

Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins adds that his pandemic routine is to go for a six-kilometre walk through his neighbourhood.

On Tuesday night, Collins says he counted 13 different vehicles that had some form of modification that “were most definitely exceeding the sound decibel within our own bylaw.”

Collins says it is one of the most common complaints that he receives and a major “quality of life issue.”

Halton Regional Police started cracking down on loud vehicles two weeks ago with the launch of “Project Noisemaker.”