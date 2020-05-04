Police target speeders in Hamilton traffic campaign

Send this page to someone via email

After revealing a 23 per cent spike in stunt driving in its COVID-19 crime report last week, Hamilton police have launched a two-week campaign targeting speeders.

The initiative, entitled Project Recalibrate, began on Monday and will run until May 15, according to Supt. Marty Schulenberg.

“Speeding puts everyone at risk and increases the likelihood of death or serious injury. This behaviour is entirely preventable so we are reminding drivers to slow down and obey speed limits,” Schulenberg said.

Police say they’ve noticed lighter traffic volumes due to physical distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses, however this has not resulted in a decrease in speeding, according to Schulenberg.

“While there may be fewer vehicles on the road, we are seeing some drivers take the opportunity to treat our roads like raceways,” Schulenberg said.

Drivers charged with stunt driving face an automatic court date, a seven-day driving suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment, according to the police.

