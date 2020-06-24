Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is ‘unstoppable’ after ‘Trollz’ debuts at No.1 on Billboard chart

Warning: This post contains explicit language.

Tekashia 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s Trollz debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart this week and the rapper has been boasting about the accomplish on social media.

Trollz marks 6ix9ine’s first No. 1 song and he celebrated on Instagram by popping champagne and claimed he was “unstoppable”.

“Didn’t I tell you! I’m unstoppable. Stop playing with me,” 6ix9ine yelled in the video on Instagram. “You can’t blackball me.”

“Listen, I’m telling you I’m going on a seven-day rant. You better unfollow me because I’m going on a seven-day rant,” the rapper warned his followers.

“Y’all tried to blackball me on radio. Apple Music and Spotify didn’t give us no playlists. I can’t be stopped. Number f–king one,” he continued. “This is for the fans. This s–t can’t be possible without y’all. We beat the industry. I literally told y’all I’m going to get the No. 1. We beat the industry.”

In another video, 6ix9ine took aim at rappers Future, Meek Mill, Trippie Redd, Gucci Mane, G Herbo and Lil Durk for never having a song in the No.1 spot on the charts. (It’s worth noting that Meek Mill has two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and Future’s latest album High Off Life gives the rapper his seventh No. 1 on the same chart.)

“You guys ever notice that when people diss me, or they say my name, or try to clown me, the moment I respond, like the moment I address them, I’m dragging (them),” 6ix9ine said. “I get it. Well, today I’m No. 1 in the world, right, and I just wanna address a couple things.”

He continued as he pulled out a piece of paper, “I got a list. Let’s start at the top. Future: you’ve been rapping for over a decade, not over a decade, close to a decade. You have many Drake features, my friend, and you never went No. 1. Mr. Meek Mill, since 2011, close to a decade, you never went No. 1 either.”

6ix9ine adds that “every New York rapper that’s a male that’s not old” has “never been No. 1.”

In another post on Instagram, the STOOPID rapper posted a picture of his song GOOBA and the RIAA Platinum certification.

“He can’t have a career after he gets out of jail AND IM NUMBER ONE YOU HATE TO SEE IT,” the rapper captioned the picture.

Minaj took to Instagram to thank her fan base the Barbz for their support and getting the song to the No. 1 spot.

“Congratulations Barbz. Y’all did this with no playlisting, no radio and that’s just not happening in 2020,” she said. “All the records on the top of the chart right now are doing that with heavy playlisting and heavy radio. So for us to do that debuting that’s insane.”

“I love you guys so much. We just did the highest pure sales of the year of every song release,” Minaj continued. “You can’t buy that, that’s fan love.”

“There’s a couple things I want to get off my chest though. Just certain things that’s been going on in this industry for way too long,” she said.

“Y’all know 6ix9ine gonna be doing a lot this week too. So be prepared for that,” she added.

6ix9ine’s No.1 comes after he tried to accuse Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande of buying their No. 1 spot on the chart.

On May 8, 6ix9ine released his new song GOOBA, and Grande and Bieber released their collab Stuck With U, which had the two songs battling for that week’s Billboard No. 1 slot.

Stuck With U debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts while GOOBA sat at the No. 3 spot. Doja Cat‘s Say So remix with Minaj had the No. 2 slot.

After the chart was revealed on Friday, 6ix9ine shared a video on Instagram claiming that Billboard “gets paid for No. 1s.”

“I’mma make this real quick because I be real disappointed in Billboard. It gets paid for No. 1s, somehow manipulates the charts,” 6ix9ine said in his first video about Billboard.

He went on to show his followers the chart forecasts of “what every label in the world gets” before naming off record labels.

The forecast the rapper showed his viewers had 6ix9ine at No. 2 and Grande and Bieber at No. 5.

6ix9ine claimed that Grande and Bieber “went from fifth place to being first place out of nowhere. So GOOBA never jumps to No. 1 but Ariana jumps from No. 5 to No. 1.”

6ix9ine then pulled up Billboard’s tweet about fans being able to receive a signed Stuck With U CD and accused Billboard of manipulating the charts by creating bundle packages for fans to help increase Bieber and Grande’s numbers.

Grande took to Instagram to refute 6ix9ine’s claims in a lengthy post, attaching a screenshot to Billboard’s chart.

“I would like to address a few things which I don’t usually do (I don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)… my fans bought the song,” she wrote. “JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE).”

“Sales count for more than streams. U can not discredit this as hard as U try,” she wrote before addressing that 6ix9ine has only called her out and not Bieber.

“To anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..) I ask U to take a moment to humble yourself,” she wrote.

“Be grateful you’re even here. That people want to listen to U at all. It’s a blessed position to be in. I’ve had a lot of ‘almost number ones’ in my career and I never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL ….,” she wrote.

“And you should feel that way too. Congratulations to all my talented a– peers in the top ten this week. Even number 3,” she wrote, congratulating 6ix9ine on his place on the chat.