Affordable housing development reaches completion in southwest Calgary

A new affordable housing development has reached completion in southwest Calgary.

Horizon View is a 210-unit building in Glamorgan, designed to provide affordable housing to those in need, including those experiencing mobility or mental health challenges, homelessness, seniors, low-income families and people fleeing domestic violence.

In 2019, the facility opened 165 of its units to those in need, and just one year later, the project has completed its second phase of an additional 45 units in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Sheltering people in hotels or temporary housing is just that: temporary,” Horizon Housing’s CEO, Martina Jileckova said in a news release on Wednesday.

“People need homes and study after study shows that housing costs less than homelessness. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how important housing is.

“A lack of affordable, safe housing has never been so urgent to health and wellbeing.” Tweet This

The newly completed housing development was funded by donations from local philanthropists, community investments, assistance from the City of Calgary and a $4.3 million grant from the provincial government.

It’s a project Alberta’s Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon said she was happy to be involved with.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that vulnerable Albertans have access to safe and affordable housing,” Pon said.

“As we work to keep Albertans safe from the global pandemic, our province is also focused on growing the economy and getting Albertans back to work. I am delighted to share this investment has created about 31 jobs.”

The new development contains single, two and three-bedroom units and three-bedroom townhouses. The complex also features several amenities, including a large bike storage room, underground parking and community space on every floor.

The facility took three years to reach completion and is expected to accommodate more than 300 Calgarians.