Canada

Up to 200 new affordable housing units coming to Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 12:24 pm
Updated January 15, 2020 12:35 pm
It was a cold day in Calgary on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. . Global News / Tom Reynolds

The City of Calgary announced on Wednesday it will sell five of its properties to local non-profit agencies, which will help create up to 200 new affordable housing units.

The sites are located in the communities of Saddleridge, Seton, Highland Park, Banff Trail and Capitol Hill and were selected due to their close proximity to amenities such as transit, grocery stores and employment.

The sale will be open to more than 60 non-profit affordable housing providers in Calgary.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the release of the land is another step toward a Calgary where “everyone can afford to live and build a life of dignity.”

The city said it is selling the sites at below-market value to help non-profits “scale up” and “improve operational self-sufficiency.”

Applications will be accepted until Friday, March 27 at 4 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the City of Calgary’s website.

