Canadian Finals Rodeo will not take place this year due to COVID-19

The 47th edition of the Canadian Finals Rodeo will be held off until 2021, after organizers decided Wednesday to cancel this year’s event in Red Deer due to concerns around COVID-19.

According to a news release, officials made the decision to postpone the annual event until next year due to the fact that “many qualifying rodeos” had already been cancelled this year, and that the experience at CFR would not be the same if they went forward with their 2020 event.

“The health, safety and protection of our athletes, animals and guests is always our top priority,” said Jeff Robson, the general manager for the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association.

“During these uncertain times, and considering the pandemic, economic instability and reality of the extensive preparation that goes into a successful rodeo, we know it is the right decision to postpone this year’s event.” Tweet This

The rodeo had been set to take place Nov. 3 to 8, 2020, in Red Deer at the Centrium at Westerner Park.

This year would have been the third year for the rodeo in Red Deer, after Edmonton hosted the event for 44 years. It was moved to Red Deer in 2018 after Northlands in Edmonton closed.

According to CFR officials, the six-day rodeo is usually attended by around 43,000 people and contributes about $37 million to the local economy.

“We are a resilient group and will use this opportunity to envision and create a week of Rodeo Untamed that engages our entire community in 2021,” Mike Olesen, the CEO of Westerner Park, said.