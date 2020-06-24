Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Canadian Finals Rodeo will not take place this year due to COVID-19

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 1:05 pm
Entire rodeo season, including CFR, in question due to COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: (May 25)WATCH ABOVE: All sports are suffering through the pandemic. Rodeo has quietly been cancelling events, all the while trying to keep its head above water by reducing staff and applying for government support. Quinn Phillips has more on the season that probably won't come to be.

The 47th edition of the Canadian Finals Rodeo will be held off until 2021, after organizers decided Wednesday to cancel this year’s event in Red Deer due to concerns around COVID-19.

According to a news release, officials made the decision to postpone the annual event until next year due to the fact that “many qualifying rodeos” had already been cancelled this year, and that the experience at CFR would not be the same if they went forward with their 2020 event.

“The health, safety and protection of our athletes, animals and guests is always our top priority,” said Jeff Robson, the general manager for the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association.

“During these uncertain times, and considering the pandemic, economic instability and reality of the extensive preparation that goes into a successful rodeo, we know it is the right decision to postpone this year’s event.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Entire rodeo season, including Canadian Finals Rodeo, in question due to COVID-19

The rodeo had been set to take place Nov. 3 to 8, 2020, in Red Deer at the Centrium at Westerner Park.

Red Deer makes final preparations to host its first Canadian Finals Rodeo
Red Deer makes final preparations to host its first Canadian Finals Rodeo

This year would have been the third year for the rodeo in Red Deer, after Edmonton hosted the event for 44 years. It was moved to Red Deer in 2018 after Northlands in Edmonton closed.

Read more: Fans, businesses embrace 1st Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

According to CFR officials, the six-day rodeo is usually attended by around 43,000 people and contributes about $37 million to the local economy.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are a resilient group and will use this opportunity to envision and create a week of Rodeo Untamed that engages our entire community in 2021,” Mike Olesen, the CEO of Westerner Park, said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canadian Finals RodeoCFRRed Deer economyRed Deer CFRalberta rodeo cancellationscfr cancelledrodeo cancelledwesterner park red deer
Flyers
More weekly flyers