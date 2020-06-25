Struggle to fill Manitoba jobs not due to lack of willing staff: Retail Council

Premier Brian Pallister is encouraging Manitobans receiving Canadian Emergency Response Benefits (CERB) to get off the couch and back to their jobs, but a Retail Council of Canada director says a lack of willing staff isn’t the problem.

John Graham, the council’s prairie director of government relations, told 680 CJOB there are other issues facing retailers that are far more pressing — like commercial rent costs.

“Manitoba’s one of the only provinces in Canada that doesn’t have a commercial rent eviction moratorium. There’s a great federal-provincial program that’s in place that would help address the big gaps that, frankly, keeping retailers up at night,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Programs like the one that was announced retroactive to June 1 now that pays employers to re-hire or bring in new hires… those are terrific.

“The challenge is you just need to make sure you need those employees and you have confidence the business is going to continue to grow.”

Graham said businesses are also faced with extra costs to meet safety regulations, on top of already depleted income due to pandemic-related closures.

“The cost of personal protection equipment, sanitizer, retrofitting change rooms — it’s all additional costs that weren’t factored into the businesses prior to March,” said Graham.

“So there’s a heavy load financially that businesses are trying to carry with this at a time when sales are much softer.” Tweet This

The provincial government announced a new program Tuesday, intended to get Manitobans back to work sooner and reduce their reliance on federal CERB benefits.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

Pallister said the provincially funded program — the Manitoba Job Restart Program — will take away a disincentive for people on the federal programs to return to work.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s become increasingly evident that the (federal) program … is actually preventing some Canadians from returning to work on a full-time basis,” the premier said, although he did not provide provincial data.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Looking for Work

Many Manitobans are still actively searching for work but some tell Global News it can be a struggle during the pandemic.

Some are finding it difficult to access childcare spaces while others have said they are still fearful about bringing COVID home and putting family members at risk.

I am scared to go back to work. My 83 year old dad lives with me. I take care of him. I would hate to bring COVID into my home. Do we have a choice? — barbara (@barbara95961766) June 23, 2020

“Employers are flexible,” Legacy Bowes Partner Lisa Cefali said. “You can get a lot of work done at a distance so don’t be afraid to lead with that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cefali works with a team of recruitment experts who help place workers in jobs, ranging from entry-level to managerial.

She said even during COVID-19 there are lots of jobs still available in Manitoba and across the country, but it might mean a change of thinking and adapting from the people searching.

“I think people have to forget about title, have to forget about what they think they should be getting paid and look at what would make them happy for right now,” Cefali said. “Who knows what could happen in six months.” Tweet This

Not so patiently waiting to go back to work but actively looking for work at the same time. Its tough if you work a decent paying job that some people now deem not needed (Social Media Coordination) — Lynn Beatty (@CRYSTAL_F0X) June 23, 2020

One big issue many job searchers have brought up is finding a job with decent pay. Some told Global News they were previously in a management position and they are having trouble finding a something similar.

Story continues below advertisement

“If individuals are feeling like they should be sitting back and waiting for that $120,000 they used to have, the reality is, maybe take something a little lower in a new industry,” she said. “There is a cost to learning but it’s an investment in yourself and you never know where that path is going to lead.”

Cefali said people need to take stock of their budgets, what they can cut out or do without but also what is the minimum they need to support their lifestyle and home life in a practical sense and to feel good about themselves.

“There are people who are concerned about taking pay cuts and if that really is the case, then look at it pragmatically,” she said. “Find out, financially, what is that minimum.” Tweet This

Beyond that, Cefali said people also need to remember to assess their skill set and remember just how adaptable they are.

“What we are finding is that there are people who are stuck in what was,” she said. “Individuals should look at their skill set as just that. It’s an amazing skill set regardless of where they were.”

She also noted people don’t always need to be looking for their next career, especially in times like this. Instead, think of where this next job could lead you on your path towards it.

Story continues below advertisement

3:44 Economics professor discusses Manitoba Job Restart program Economics professor discusses Manitoba Job Restart program