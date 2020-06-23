Manitoba premier to discuss employment initiative Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier is expected to discuss an employment initiative Tuesday morning.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference on the subject for 11 a.m.

Global News will stream the media briefing live in this story.

A provincial release inviting media to the event didn’t elaborate on what the premier will discuss.

1:26 Manitoba’s unemployment doubles in two months amid COVID-19 Manitoba’s unemployment doubles in two months amid COVID-19

Last week the government expanded it’s Manitoba Summer Student Jobs Recovery Program to allow employers to apply to receive funding to hire or rehire up to five employees of any age amid COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The program will pay for 50 per cent of the total wages paid between June 18 until Aug. 30 up to a maximum of $5,000 per worker, and $25,000 per business.

The government said it has a total of $120 million available for the program and the previously announced summer student program, which aims to encourage the hiring of students this summer.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province said last week the student summer jobs program has so far seen more than 1,400 applications from employers for more than 3,200 positions, totaling more than $16 million in supports.

1:29 Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba expands province’s student summer jobs program Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba expands province’s student summer jobs program