Crime

Charges laid against 6 people after Lethbridge swarming caught on video

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 12:26 pm
Lethbridge Police have charged six people in connection with the assault of a 47-year-old man.
Lethbridge Police have charged six people in connection with the assault of a 47-year-old man.

Lethbridge police have charged six people after a man was swarmed and beaten by a group of people on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to Galt Gardens at around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a large disturbance.

When they arrived, police found a 47-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 1st-degree murder conviction upheld for Calgary man in swarming death

Police said a female who witnessed the assault gave officers a video she had recorded on her phone, which showed six people attacking the man in the street.

Investigators were able use the video to identify suspects, all of whom have been arrested and charged.



Read more: Man charged after alleged assault of Lethbridge business owners

According to a news release, police believe the assault started after a “verbal exchange” between the victim and the suspects.

Police said the victim didn’t know any of his attackers.

Read more: Police investigate hit and run that killed Lethbridge man

The following people are facing charges in connection to the incident:

  • Alden Jacque Blackplume, 54, of Lethbridge
  • Ernest Charles Crane Chief, 48, of Lethbridge
  • Dustin Courtney Okimaw, 33, of Lethbridge
  • Angela Dawn Spearchief, 28, of Lethbridge
  • Ruby Standing Alone, 46, of Lethbridge
  • Billy Reginald Wolf Child, 34, of Lethbridge
AssaultLethbridge CrimeLethbridge Police ServiceLethbridge assaultCellphone Videoassault on videofight on video
