Charges laid against 6 people after Lethbridge swarming caught on video

Lethbridge police have charged six people after a man was swarmed and beaten by a group of people on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to Galt Gardens at around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a large disturbance.

When they arrived, police found a 47-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a female who witnessed the assault gave officers a video she had recorded on her phone, which showed six people attacking the man in the street.

Investigators were able use the video to identify suspects, all of whom have been arrested and charged.

According to a news release, police believe the assault started after a “verbal exchange” between the victim and the suspects.

Police said the victim didn’t know any of his attackers.

The following people are facing charges in connection to the incident:

Alden Jacque Blackplume, 54, of Lethbridge

Ernest Charles Crane Chief, 48, of Lethbridge

Dustin Courtney Okimaw, 33, of Lethbridge

Angela Dawn Spearchief, 28, of Lethbridge

Ruby Standing Alone, 46, of Lethbridge

Billy Reginald Wolf Child, 34, of Lethbridge