Man charged after alleged assault of Lethbridge business owners

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after police say two people were assaulted and an attempt was made to disarm an officer in south Lethbridge on Monday night.

At around 9:10 p.m., police were called to a business in the 2400 block of Fairway Plaza South.

Police say the business owner told officers a man was yelling and screaming and refused to leave the business. The man was believed to be intoxicated, according to police.

The man reportedly left the business but then went back in, and police say the business owner was assaulted. When the co-owner attempted to help, police say that person was also assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

When police arrived, officers say the suspect “threatened to smash the officer’s head.” The man was taken into custody, and as police began to transport him, officers say he got his handcuffs in front of his body. According to police, he then damaged the officer/prisoner partition and grabbed onto an officer’s rifle in an attempt to dislodge it from its secure mount but was unsuccessful.

The officer in the vehicle called for help, and the suspect was restrained with a leg restraint and handcuffed again, police say.

In a news release Tuesday morning, police said 28-year-old Alan Edwin Valin is charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, causing a disturbance, attempting to disarm a police officer, uttering threats to cause death/bodily harm, mischief, conduct detrimental to the orderly operation of a licensed premises, public intoxication and remaining in a licensed premises after being requested to leave.

Global News has learned the initial incident occurred at Legends Pub and Grill.