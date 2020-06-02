Yellow Dodge Ram sought in hit and run that killed Lethbridge man

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police are investigating a hit-and-run collision on Monday that killed a 30-year-old man.

According to police, officers were called to an alley in the 900 block of 13 Street South just after 4:30 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a yellow Dodge Ram truck.

In a news release, police said emergency crews arrived to find a female occupant from the truck helping the victim, but the vehicle was no longer at the scene.

Police said the vehicle had been driven away by another occupant, a male.

Police also said that according to witnesses, a man who had been walking with the victim “fled on foot.”

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Lethbridge police are searching for the yellow 2004 Dodge Ram truck with Alberta licence plate VNH26.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information on its whereabouts, or who witnessed the deadly crash, is asked to call police at 403-328-4444.