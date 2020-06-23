Canada reports 18 more coronavirus deaths, over 300 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, Canada announced 326 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including 18 deaths.

The figure was a slight uptick in the country’s daily infection and death toll from the day before, which clocked in 284 cases and just six deaths from COVID-19 — numbers not seen since late March.

Tuesday’s cases, which were tallied together from health provincial and federal health authorities, bring Canada’s total confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 101,947 and its overall death toll to 8,454.

A further 64,704 people in Canada have recovered while more than 2.6 million tests have been administered to detect the novel coronavirus.

Ontario reported the highest number of daily cases on Tuesday, adding 216 new infections and 10 new deaths. A total of 33,853 people in Ontario have been diagnosed with the virus, with 29,107 having since recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s deaths also bring the province’s fatalities to 2,619.

The province also recorded its first death of a child with COVID-19. Toronto public health officials said that a child under the age of 10 died while having the disease, but said that the infection did not appear to be cause of the death.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec, which remains the epicentre of Canada’s coronavirus outbreak, reported 49 new cases and seven new deaths. The province’s case total now stands at 54,884, accounting for more than half of the country’s overall cases.

A further 5,424 people have died from the virus there as well.

British Columbia reported 13 new cases and one new death on Tuesday, bringing its lab-confirmed cases and fatality count to 2,830 and 170, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta announced 45 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, with no new deaths. Saskatchewan reported two new cases while New Brunswick announced just one new infection.

The new report from the federal budget officer also revealed that an eight week extension to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) would likely cost a further $17.9 billion.

As of Sunday, CERB has paid out over $52 billion out of its $60 billion budget to over eight million people. The eight-week extension would bring the total cost of the program to $71.3 billion.

Worldwide, the United States remains the country with the highest numbers in both cases and infections from the virus, followed by Brazil.

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, over 9,184,000 cases of the coronavirus have been detected around the world according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University.

Story continues below advertisement

A further 474,609 fatalities have been attributed to COVID-19.

— With files from the Canadian Press