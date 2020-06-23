Evacuation order issued for 5 Shuswap properties because of unstable slope, landslide risk

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order has been issued for five properties in the Shuswap because of an unstable slope that could result in a landslide.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced the order for the five properties at 2633 Squilax-Anglemont Road in the Lee Creek area, north of Salmon Arm.

A map showing the properties under the evacuation order and alert. Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The evacuation order was issued Monday, which also saw the regional district issue an evacuation alert for another seven properties in the Gateway Lakeview Resort neighbourhood.

“Only two of the five properties under the evacuation order had people residing on them, while the other three were vacant,” said the regional district.

“All the residents were quickly evacuated without incident. All residents under evacuation alert have been personally notified.”

The regional district said residents alerted them on June 13th to land sloughing and cracks developing in the area on following significant rainfall.

“A geotechnical engineering firm was retained by the Shuswap Emergency Program and their recommendations, after an inspection of the area, led to the issuance of this evacuation order and alert,” said the regional district.

The regional district is asking people to stay away from the affected properties and the slope above 2633 Squilax-Anglemont Road.

The CSRD said the area will be monitored and that the evacuation order and alert will remain in place until further notice.

