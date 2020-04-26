Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

KVR Trail closed near Princeton, B.C., due to landslide

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 11:46 am
An aerial shot of the slide site near Shinnish Road and Princeton-Summerland Road. .
An aerial shot of the slide site near Shinnish Road and Princeton-Summerland Road. . RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) and local fire departments are encouraging curious onlookers to stay away from a remote slide site in the B.C. Interior between Princeton and Summerland.

The RDOS says the debris slide, which occurred near Shinish Creek Road, was reported just after 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The slide occurred near the intersection of Shinish Creek Road and Highway 40, or the Princeton-Summerland Road, in Electoral Area H.

READ MORE: B.C. Interior road between Princeton and Summerland reopened after landslide

The debris field washed out a section of the KVR Trail which remains closed in the area, until further notice.

Crews will be assessing the damaged section of trail over the next several days.
Crews will be assessing the damaged section of trail over the next several days. RDOS

The Erris volunteer fire department said on Facebook that it’s “unsettled” to see social media posts from people wanting to explore the slide site on the KVR.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we understand people’s curiosity, the site is NOT accessible and the area is unstable and very dangerous,” the fire department said.

“Please do not put yourself and first responders at risk by attempting to access the slide area on the KVR.”

RDOS crews have placed signage at the site to warn trail users, it said.

The damaged section of the trail is approximately 70 metres in length.

There were no injuries reported or damage to structures as a result of the debris slide.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews will be assessing the damaged section of trail over the next several days.

Princeton-Summerland Road was closed for several hours Saturday while crews cleared away debris.

The road was opened to all traffic just after 3 p.m. on April 25.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
landslidekvr traildebris slideKVR debris slideKVR landslidePrinceton area landslideShinish Creek RoadThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.