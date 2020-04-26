KVR Trail closed near Princeton, B.C., due to landslide

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) and local fire departments are encouraging curious onlookers to stay away from a remote slide site in the B.C. Interior between Princeton and Summerland.

The RDOS says the debris slide, which occurred near Shinish Creek Road, was reported just after 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The slide occurred near the intersection of Shinish Creek Road and Highway 40, or the Princeton-Summerland Road, in Electoral Area H.

The debris field washed out a section of the KVR Trail which remains closed in the area, until further notice.

Crews will be assessing the damaged section of trail over the next several days. RDOS

The Erris volunteer fire department said on Facebook that it’s “unsettled” to see social media posts from people wanting to explore the slide site on the KVR.

“While we understand people’s curiosity, the site is NOT accessible and the area is unstable and very dangerous,” the fire department said.

“Please do not put yourself and first responders at risk by attempting to access the slide area on the KVR.”

RDOS crews have placed signage at the site to warn trail users, it said.

The damaged section of the trail is approximately 70 metres in length.

There were no injuries reported or damage to structures as a result of the debris slide.

Princeton-Summerland Road was closed for several hours Saturday while crews cleared away debris.

The road was opened to all traffic just after 3 p.m. on April 25.