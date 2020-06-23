Hamilton reports 5 new coronavirus cases, city’s 44th death connected to Rosslyn retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont. is reporting a 16th death connected to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Rosslyn retirement residence in mid-May.

On Tuesday morning an 87-year-old woman died in hospital and was one of 64 residents who had been exposed to the novel coronavirus, according to the city’s associate medical officer of health Dr. Ninh Tran.

Last week, the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) said it revoked the residence’s licence “after careful review and consideration of the information collected through inspections, complaints and reports from staff and the public.”

The residence has had trouble fulfilling public orders issued by the city and province since April.

The latest was in late May when the home failed a public health inspection after city food safety inspectors discovered mould and mouse droppings in the facility’s kitchen.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton reported five new coronavirus cases as of June 23, putting the city’s overall number of cases at 807 with 798 confirmed and nine probable, according to public health.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks and 16 COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 14 with Hamilton Health Sciences and two with St. Joseph’s hospital.

To date, 719 of the city’s known COVID-19 cases — 89 per cent — have been resolved.

In an update on Tuesday, emergency operations centre director Paul Johnson says there should be more to do in the weeks ahead as the city’s stage two reopening plan continues.

Story continues below advertisement

The city is expected to open 14 of 36 indoor and outdoor pools in the first week of July, however, Johnson said they will be the only ones the city expects to open in the foreseeable future since others have not yet met COVID-19 safety standards.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We did look at that size. We did look at the ability for us to meet public health standards and guidance around this. And, of course, tried to spread them out across the community as well.”

Johnson says the city is also targeting an early July date to allow the use of the city’s sports fields.

“We are working very quickly through our recreation division to permit these activities and get that field permits out,” Johnson said, “And our target is to get that done by July 3rd. So just after Canada Day.”

However, permits will only allow for daylight training. Scrimmages and games will not be allowed.

Niagara Region reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health officials reported three new coronavirus cases on Monday. The region has 743 total cases, with 24 of them active.

Story continues below advertisement

The region reported no new deaths, leaving the overall total at 61, with 50 tied to long-term care or retirement homes.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at long-term care homes (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines and Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie).

Eighty-eight per cent (655) of Niagara’s cases have been resolved.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the region sits at 444 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say 183 of those patients have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths.

Officials say 178 of those patients have since recovered.

Halton Region reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The region now has 806 cases, including 727 confirmed positive and 79 probable cases.

The region still has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of June 23, with 12 the result of an outbreak at an institution.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health says 714 cases, or more than 88 per cent, have been resolved.

The region has two outbreaks at long-term care homes, CAMA Woodlands and Billings Court, in Burlington.

Seventy-nine cases are connected to residents or patients in an institution.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region has 121 total confirmed cases.

The county still has only four deaths with 112 total resolved cases.

There is one institutional outbreak at ​Telfer Place retirement residence after two staff members tested positive for the disease in mid-June.

Brant’s acting medical officer of health says she will be issuing an order on Wednesday to reinforce previous guidelines requiring a 14-day quarantine period for farm workers arriving from out of the country. The order will make the stipulation mandatory before migrant workers may take to a field.

“In addition, employees will be restricted to working on only one farm and will be instructed to work within the same confined group while on the farm,” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said in an update on Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The order comes after Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, recommended each local health unit in Ontario adopt such a framework as needed.

Currently, Brant has no COVID-19 outbreaks or cases connected to any farms within’ the County. However, Brantford did host 119 migrant workers from Scotlynn Group in Norfolk County at city hotels in May.

BCHU says all of those workers, who were in quarantine, have since returned to their residence at the farm.

Story continues below advertisement