Police warn of new fentanyl found in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are warning of a new form of fentanyl that was seized as part of an investigation last week.

Police say the seized drugs are bright green and have the consistency of sidewalk chalk.

“As part of our standard protocol, the drugs were sent to Health Canada for analysis and a presumptive test has confirmed that the substance is fentanyl,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police say this is the first seizure of this form of fentanyl in Halifax and investigators believe it can come in multiple colours.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid drug. A lethal dose for a typical adult can be as little as two milligrams — which is equal to two grains of salt.

Police say you should call 911 immediately if you or someone else is exhibiting signs of an opioid overdose.

Common signs of an opioid overdose include severe sleepiness or the person cannot be woken up; breathing that is slow or absent; snoring or gurgling noises; cold, clammy skin; blue or grey lips and fingers and tiny pupils

“Naloxone is a temporary antidote for opioid overdoses that buys time to seek medical assistance, but it is not a substitute for medical treatment,” police said. “If not taken to the hospital, an overdose victim can fall back into the overdose within 30 minutes.”

Naloxone kits are available free of charge through the Nova Scotia Take Home Naloxone Program.