Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 2

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 948 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Of those:

315 were from Toronto

269 were from Peel Region

81 were from York Region

32 were from Durham Region

19 were from Halton Region

TDSB spending over $2M for principal, vice-principal bonuses

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be spending over $2 million for principal and vice-principal bonuses after they started working early this year to make coronavirus-related preparations.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said they will receive 3.75 additional days of pay, which will cost around $2.2 to $2.4 million.

“Principals and vice-principals, who are 10-month employees, were required to start their work year early this year to begin preparing schools for the safe return of students and staff,” Bird said.

Ontario reports 948 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Ontario reported 948 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 77,655.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,152 as seven more deaths were reported.

More than 27,900 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 826 from the previous day.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 4 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,959 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of four deaths.

There are 78 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of four.

Ontario child-care centres and schools

Government figures show there have been a total of 2,230 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,238 among students and 295 among staff (697 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 71 cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 558 out of 4,828 schools in the province. One school in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 430 confirmed cases within child-care centres and homes — an increase of six (five new child cases and one new staff case). Of 5,231 child-care centres in Ontario, 125 currently have cases and 34 centres are closed.