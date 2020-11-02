TDSB spending over $2M for principal, vice-principal bonuses

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be spending over $2 million for principal and vice-principal bonuses after they started working early this year to make coronavirus-related preparations.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said they will receive 3.75 additional days of pay, which will cost around $2.2 to $2.4 million.

“Principals and vice-principals, who are 10-month employees, were required to start their work year early this year to begin preparing schools for the safe return of students and staff,” Bird said.

“The cost … will not come at the expense of our schools or students but be paid for using funds recovered as a result of significant savings attained during the last school year for items such as supply teachers, professional development and utilities.”

The TDSB said additional preparations had to be made “related to health and safety, training of staff (and) re-staffing schools” ahead of the beginning of the academic year.

Principals and vice-principals are expected to work to close and open their schools, but this “unique summer” saw them attend five to 10 days earlier, the TDSB said.