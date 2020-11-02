Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Rexall pharmacies temporarily pause Ontario flu shot program due to supply issues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2020 12:34 pm
A pharmacist draws out influenza vaccine from a vial at a pharmacy in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
A pharmacist draws out influenza vaccine from a vial at a pharmacy in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — A major pharmacy chain has temporarily paused its flu shot program in Ontario due to what it describes as ongoing supply issues.

A spokesman from Rexall says that the company is making “all efforts” to secure more doses promptly.

Vaccine supply is determined and allocated by the Ministry of Health.

Read more: Demand for flu shot up 500% at Ontario pharmacies compared to 2019

When asked about the issue, Ontario’s minister of health said the province was currently having its most successful flu-shot campaign ever.

Trending Stories

Christine Elliott said during question period that over a million flu shots have been administered this year compared to approximately 150,000 at the same time last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has been encouraging residents to get their flu shot this year, saying that doing so would help preserve hospital capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video 'How getting your flu shot will change from last year' How getting your flu shot will change from last year
How getting your flu shot will change from last year
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19OntarioHealthFlu ShotOntario healthFlu ShotsOntario flu shotsOntario Flu Shot
Flyers
More weekly flyers