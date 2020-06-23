Tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Novak Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after playing last week in Belgrade and last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative,” Djokovic said in a statement.

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries.

1:18 Coronavirus: U.S. Open to go ahead without fans, Cuomo says Coronavirus: U.S. Open to go ahead without fans, Cuomo says

Viktor Troicki said Tuesday that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus. Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, said Sunday he tested positive for the virus. Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday he has also tested positive.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement