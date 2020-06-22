Coronavirus: Vancouver Aquarium to reopen Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Aquarium is set to reopen on Friday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The attraction in Stanley Park will operate at 20 to 30 per cent of normal summer capacity to adhere to physical-distancing guidelines.

It closed on March 17 as public-health officials clamped down on large gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, raising concerns about its financial future.

The aquarium laid off 343 staff in an effort to cut costs, but its monthly operating expense remained in excess of $1 million, as the animals still needed care.

In April, the facility said it had raised about $625,000 in one week and launched a fundraiser with the Vancouver Whitecaps to sell non-medical masks bearing both organizations’ logos.

Stanley Par reopened to vehicle traffic on Monday.