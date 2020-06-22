Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Coronavirus: Vancouver’s Stanley Park to reopen to vehicle traffic Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 11:50 am
No agreement on Vancouver Park Board decision on cars in Stanley Park
The Vancouver Park Board's decision to allow some vehicle traffic in Stanley Park has satisfied neither side of the debate. Jennifer Palma reports.

After months of detours and debates, Stanley Park in Vancouver will reopen to vehicle traffic on Monday.

Only cyclists have been using Stanley Park Drive since early April to allow for more physical distancing on the seawall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting at 1 p.m. Monday, marked lanes will be in place on the route, with cars on the left and bikes on the right.

READ MORE: Following heated debate, Vancouver Park Board votes to open Stanley Park to one lane of traffic

Last week, park board commissioners voted 5-2 in favour of allowing modified access to vehicle traffic in the popular tourist destination.

The plan, which the board anticipates will be in place through the summer and possibly longer, will keep cyclists on the roads and away from the seawall, which will continue to be reserved for pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement

Tourism Vancouver, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, the Vancouver Aquarium, horse-drawn tour operators and Stanley Park Pavillion had all called for the reopening and consultation.

The Grouse Grind in North Vancouver is also set to reopen to hikers on Monday.

Stanley Park Teahouse demands road access be restored to park
Stanley Park Teahouse demands road access be restored to park

Story continues below advertisement

– with files from John Copsey

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusStanley ParkseawallStanley Park ClosedStanley Park Openstanley park vehicle trafficStanley Park DriveStanley Park reopens
Flyers
More weekly flyers