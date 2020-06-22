Coronavirus: Vancouver’s Stanley Park to reopen to vehicle traffic Monday

Send this page to someone via email

After months of detours and debates, Stanley Park in Vancouver will reopen to vehicle traffic on Monday.

Only cyclists have been using Stanley Park Drive since early April to allow for more physical distancing on the seawall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting at 1 p.m. Monday, marked lanes will be in place on the route, with cars on the left and bikes on the right.

Last week, park board commissioners voted 5-2 in favour of allowing modified access to vehicle traffic in the popular tourist destination.

The plan, which the board anticipates will be in place through the summer and possibly longer, will keep cyclists on the roads and away from the seawall, which will continue to be reserved for pedestrians.

Tourism Vancouver, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, the Vancouver Aquarium, horse-drawn tour operators and Stanley Park Pavillion had all called for the reopening and consultation.

The Grouse Grind in North Vancouver is also set to reopen to hikers on Monday.

– with files from John Copsey

