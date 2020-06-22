Ingonish Beach RCMP charge 61-year-old man with attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

A 61-year-old Cape North man has been charged with attempted murder and several weapons offences stemming from an incident on June 21.

Ingonish Beach RCMP responded to a call around 4 p.m., after a man entered a business in Cape North and advised that he had been shot in the leg with a shotgun.

The victim said he was shot after an argument with someone he knew.

According to a police news release, the incident was not random.

Police say the suspect ran into the woods following the shooting. He walked out around 6 p.m. that evening and was arrested without further incident.

The suspect was held in custody overnight and has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monday, police officers were at the scene on Blaze Rd., collecting evidence.

The suspect will appear in provincial court Monday and the investigation continues.