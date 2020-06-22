Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ingonish Beach RCMP charge 61-year-old man with attempted murder

By Jeremy Keefe Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 4:19 pm
Police say the man went out in a kayak at 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing when he didn't return as expected.
Police say the man went out in a kayak at 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing when he didn't return as expected. Global News Files

A 61-year-old Cape North man has been charged with attempted murder and several weapons offences stemming from an incident on June 21.

Ingonish Beach RCMP responded to a call around 4 p.m., after a man entered a business in Cape North and advised that he had been shot in the leg with a shotgun.

READ MORE: Two injured after ATV crash in Hants County

The victim said he was shot after an argument with someone he knew.

According to a police news release, the incident was not random.

Police say the suspect ran into the woods following the shooting. He walked out around 6 p.m. that evening and was arrested without further incident.

The suspect was held in custody overnight and has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: No injuries after transport truck fire in Debert

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monday, police officers were at the scene on Blaze Rd., collecting evidence.

The suspect will appear in provincial court Monday and the investigation continues.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaPoliceMurderChargesweaponAttemptedingonishCape North
Flyers
More weekly flyers