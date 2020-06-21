Menu

Canada

2 people injured after ATV crash in Hants County

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 12:43 pm
Updated June 21, 2020 12:49 pm
Police believe the passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the driver suffered minor injuries.
Police believe the passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the driver suffered minor injuries. File/Global News

Two people were injured in a single-ATV crash in Nova Scotia’s Hants County on Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to crash on Tom Barron Road in Gore, N.S., at around 5:20 p.m.

Police say an ATV was going around a corner, lost control and left the roadway.The driver and passenger were both thrown from the ATV.

Police believe the passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the driver suffered minor injuries.

The pair was riding at the back of a group when the collision occurred.

