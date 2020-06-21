2 people injured after ATV crash in Hants County

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people were injured in a single-ATV crash in Nova Scotia’s Hants County on Saturday.

READ MORE: ATV operator critically injured following nighttime crash in Trent Hills: OPP

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to crash on Tom Barron Road in Gore, N.S., at around 5:20 p.m.

Police say an ATV was going around a corner, lost control and left the roadway.The driver and passenger were both thrown from the ATV.

1:22 Two children missing and feared dead after ATV accident near Chilliwack Two children missing and feared dead after ATV accident near Chilliwack

Police believe the passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the driver suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The pair was riding at the back of a group when the collision occurred.