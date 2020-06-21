2 people injured after ATV crash in Hants County

Two people were injured in a single-ATV crash in Nova Scotia’s Hants County on Saturday.
READ MORE: ATV operator critically injured following nighttime crash in Trent Hills: OPP
Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to crash on Tom Barron Road in Gore, N.S., at around 5:20 p.m.
Police say an ATV was going around a corner, lost control and left the roadway.The driver and passenger were both thrown from the ATV.
Two children missing and feared dead after ATV accident near Chilliwack
Police believe the passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the driver suffered minor injuries.
The pair was riding at the back of a group when the collision occurred.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments