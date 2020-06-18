ATV operator critically injured following nighttime crash in Trent Hills: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An ATV operator has suffered serious head injuries following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Tuesday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to an ATV crash at the intersection of River Road and Water Street, about 15 kilometres south of Campbellford.

OPP say the ATV operator, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected off the vehicle after it left the roadway and crashed into some bushes.

The 32-year-old victim from the Trent Hills area was first transported to an area hospital, then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Kingston trauma centre with serious head injuries.

OPP say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

