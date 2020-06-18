Menu

Traffic

ATV operator critically injured following nighttime crash in Trent Hills: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 11:05 am
Updated June 18, 2020 11:06 am
OPP say a Trent Hills resident suffered critical injuries following an ATV crash on Tuesday night.
An ATV operator has suffered serious head injuries following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Tuesday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to an ATV crash at the intersection of River Road and Water Street, about 15 kilometres south of Campbellford.

READ MORE: 3 charged after ATV on Hwy. 35 fled from OPP in City of Kawartha Lakes in mid-May

OPP say the ATV operator, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected off the vehicle after it left the roadway and crashed into some bushes.

The 32-year-old victim from the Trent Hills area was first transported to an area hospital, then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Kingston trauma centre with serious head injuries.

OPP say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

