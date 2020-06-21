RCMP attending scene of transport truck fire in Debert

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they are attending to the scene of a commercial vehicle fire in Debert, located 110 kilometres away from Halifax.
“RCMPNS on scene in #Debert for a commercial vehicle on fire containing propane. Plains Rd. is closed from Debert to Belmont Rd. Avoid the area,” the Mounties said on Facebook and Twitter posts around 10:45 p.m. Atlantic time.
RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said it’s a transport truck fire, and that multiple departments are at the scene.
She said there is no word on any injuries as of late Sunday night.
A video on Twitter, apparently shot from a distance, shows an orange glow from flames.
