RCMP attending scene of transport truck fire in Debert

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 11:08 pm
Breaking News.
Breaking News. Global News

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they are attending to the scene of a commercial vehicle fire in Debert, located 110 kilometres away from Halifax.

“RCMPNS on scene in #Debert for a commercial vehicle on fire containing propane. Plains Rd. is closed from Debert to Belmont Rd. Avoid the area,” the Mounties said on Facebook and Twitter posts around 10:45 p.m. Atlantic time.

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said it’s a transport truck fire, and that multiple departments are at the scene.

She said there is no word on any injuries as of late Sunday night.

A video on Twitter, apparently shot from a distance, shows an orange glow from flames.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More to come… 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireVehicle Firetruck fireDebertPropane FireDebert Nova Scotiadebert fire
