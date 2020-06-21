RCMP attending scene of transport truck fire in Debert

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they are attending to the scene of a commercial vehicle fire in Debert, located 110 kilometres away from Halifax.

“RCMPNS on scene in #Debert for a commercial vehicle on fire containing propane. Plains Rd. is closed from Debert to Belmont Rd. Avoid the area,” the Mounties said on Facebook and Twitter posts around 10:45 p.m. Atlantic time.

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said it’s a transport truck fire, and that multiple departments are at the scene.

She said there is no word on any injuries as of late Sunday night.

A video on Twitter, apparently shot from a distance, shows an orange glow from flames.

Propane truck on fire near Debert, NS on highway 104. Multiple tanks exploding off truck & fire crews cannot get near scene due to danger. Fire now spreading in nearby woods. Mutual aid from other departments. RCMP have highway closed both directions. Video: Joan Keller pic.twitter.com/KnpRim6dvo — Wade Perry (@wadeperry1969) June 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…