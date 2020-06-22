Public market returning to downtown Kingston, with coronavirus measures in place

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Kingston has announced that the Kingston Public Market will return to Springer Market Square next week.

The vendor-run open-air market – the oldest of its kind in Ontario – is set to relaunch on Tuesday, June 30. The market will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A special holiday market is also being co-ordinated to coincide with Canada Day.

“We are excited to welcome the Kingston Public Market back to the heart of the city just in time for Canada Day. I encourage people to enjoy our beautiful downtown and come support your favourite local vendors back at the market this season,” says Jaclyn Grimmon, the city’s manager of recreation programs.

According to the City of Kingston, the market will initially operate with seasonal, lease-holder vendors only to ensure the spacing and layout of stalls is adequate to maintain physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic and support the implementation of new health guidelines developed with guidance from KFL&A Public Health.

The city says a number of COVID-19-related measures will be implemented to ensure safety for market staff and customers, including increased spacing between stalls and marked one-way aisles. Visitors will be encouraged to wear non-medical masks.