Coronavirus: Manitoba tenant protections extended

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 5:59 pm
Exterior of an apartment building in downtown Winnipeg.
Exterior of an apartment building in downtown Winnipeg. Timbercreek Communities / Global News

Two measures put in place by the province of Manitoba to protect tenants due to the coronavirus pandemic are being extended until Sept. 30.

The current freeze on rent increases, which was originally implemented on March 24, is being extended, along with the postponement of non-urgent eviction hearings.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Manitoba to freeze rent increases; postpone non-urgent evictions

The province says landlords are permitted to give notice of their intention to increase rent, but the higher rate cannot be applied until after Sept. 30.

Non-urgent eviction hearings, including for unpaid rent, can also not be scheduled until after that date, but landlords can evict tenants “for urgent health and safety reasons.”

Meantime, the province says tenants are expected to continuing paying their rent on time, however late fees remain prohibited.

Manitoba has a full list of COVID-19 measures on its website.

CoronavirusCOVID-19ManitobaManitoba GovernmentTenantsEvictionsrent freezetenant protectionsResidential Tenancies Branchnon-urgent evictions
