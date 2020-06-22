Coronavirus: Manitoba tenant protections extended

Send this page to someone via email

Two measures put in place by the province of Manitoba to protect tenants due to the coronavirus pandemic are being extended until Sept. 30.

The current freeze on rent increases, which was originally implemented on March 24, is being extended, along with the postponement of non-urgent eviction hearings.

The province says landlords are permitted to give notice of their intention to increase rent, but the higher rate cannot be applied until after Sept. 30.

Non-urgent eviction hearings, including for unpaid rent, can also not be scheduled until after that date, but landlords can evict tenants “for urgent health and safety reasons.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meantime, the province says tenants are expected to continuing paying their rent on time, however late fees remain prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba has a full list of COVID-19 measures on its website.

1:19 Coronavirus: Manitoba to freeze rent increases; postpone non-urgent evictions Coronavirus: Manitoba to freeze rent increases; postpone non-urgent evictions