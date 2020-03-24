Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Premier Brian Pallister to update Manitobans Tuesday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 2:24 pm
Premier Brian Pallister will update Manitobans on the latest COVID-19 information at 2 p.m.

Premier Brian Pallister has called a press conference for 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building to talk about the latest developments of the novel coronavirus in the province.

It’s his second afternoon press conference of the week. Monday he announced the launching of an online portal called helpnextdoormb.ca which connects those who want help with those who are able to help.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba creates online portal for neighbours to help neighbours

Manitoba’s current number of COVID-19 cases stands at 21. There have been no cases of community transmission. About 4,500 people have been tested. One person was hospitalized but has since been released.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronaviruswinnipeg coronavirushow many coronavirus cases in manitobahow many cases in manitoba coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.