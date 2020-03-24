Coronavirus: Premier Brian Pallister to update Manitobans Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Brian Pallister has called a press conference for 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building to talk about the latest developments of the novel coronavirus in the province.

It’s his second afternoon press conference of the week. Monday he announced the launching of an online portal called helpnextdoormb.ca which connects those who want help with those who are able to help.

Manitoba’s current number of COVID-19 cases stands at 21. There have been no cases of community transmission. About 4,500 people have been tested. One person was hospitalized but has since been released.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement