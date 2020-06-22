Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Guelph reports 13 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 1:11 pm
Coronavirus: Is Ontario re-opening too soon?

Guelph saw a bit of a spike in coronavirus cases on Monday with public health reporting that 13 more people tested positive, bringing the total cases to 198.

The increase is in contrast to only a handful of new cases Guelph has seen per day during the pandemic. The death toll in the city has risen to 11, with one more death being reported.

READ MORE: Planes, salons and grocery stores — Companies that require face masks in Canada

Meanwhile, 133 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, but at least four people are in hospital.

Guelph’s only COVID-19 assessment clinic has tested 9,441 people so far, but that number does not include all tests done in the city, including at facilities such as hospitals and long-term care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Guelph’s medical officer of health for comment on the increase but has yet to hear back.

Wellington County reported one new case on Monday, bringing its total to 76 cases with 58 cases considered resolved.

READ MORE: Toronto, Peel Region move into Stage 2 of province’s reopening plan Wednesday

Ontario reported 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 33,637. It’s the 15th day in a row with fewer than 300 new cases reported.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,609, as three more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement
