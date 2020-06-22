Alberta reveals top baby names of 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Noah and Olivia have topped the list as the most popular baby names used in Alberta in 2019.

There were 51,598 babies born in Alberta last year — 26,328 boys and 25,270 girls, Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish announced Monday morning.

With his nine-month-old son Max in his arms, Glubish said Olivia took the top spot for girls for the sixth year in a row, while Noah was the most-used boy’s name for second time in three years. Last year, the top boy’s name was Liam.

“One of the most memorable moments for me as a new father was when my wife and I chose the name for our son last fall,” Glubish said

“Choosing a name for your child is fun and exciting. I want to congratulate all new parents in Alberta and reassure them, as well as Albertans expecting a child in the near future, that we are working every day to make sure your children have a great future in a strong Alberta.

“Alberta remains a vibrant place to raise a family.”

There were 13,718 different names registered in Alberta in 2019.

In total, 229 Olivias were born in Alberta last year and 275 Noahs were born.

Some of the more unique names were inspired by popular TV shows and movies. Some names from Game of Thrones made the list — Khaleesi, Sansa, Brienne — as did names from Lord of the Rings — Arwen, Eowyn, Theoden — and Marvel comics — Loki, Rogue, Xavier-Charles.

Some Alberta parents also selected names referencing Greek and Roman mythology — Artemis, Apollo, Persephone, Zeus, Juno, Mars, Venus and Neptune.

Here are the names that round out the Top 10.

Girls

Olivia — 229

Charlotte — 188

Sophia — 181

Emma — 178

Ava — 161

Amelia — 159

Emily — 150

Abigail — 141

Hannah — 137

Elizabeth — 124

The name Hannah made its way back into the Top 10 this year after a five-year hiatus.

Boys

Noah — 275

Liam — 234

Oliver — 225

Ethan — 213

Jack — 198

William — 185

Lucas — 174

Owen — 167

Benjamin — 163

Jacob — 162

The full list of baby names for 2019 can be viewed on the Alberta government’s website.