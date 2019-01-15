Liam reclaims top spot for most popular boy’s name in Alberta in 2018

After taking a one-year hiatus, Liam is once again the most popular boy’s name in Alberta.

On Tuesday morning, the province revealed its annual list of Alberta’s top baby names.

Liam once again claimed the top boy name in 2018, after coming in second in 2017 to Noah. The top girl’s name for 2018 was Olivia, as it has been since 2013.

“And hopefully this year an adorable little tot who might possibly be named Trans Mountain — I’m just saying,” Premier Rachel Notley joked as she made the announcement in Calgary on Tuesday morning.

For 2018, the top boy’s names in Alberta were:

Liam – 225

Oliver – 212

Noah – 199

Ethan – 189

Logan – 182

Lucas – 182

Jacob – 181

William – 178

Benjamin – 176

Jack – 167

The top girl’s names in 2018 were:

Olivia – 235

Emma – 230

Charlotte – 175

Emily – 164

Ava – 161

Abigail – 153

Harper – 150

Sophia – 146

Amelia – 145

Elizabeth – 130

There were more than 13,000 babies born in Alberta in 2018 and not all of the names are quite as common.

Some of the more original boy’s names include Beige, Beloved, Dash, Supremo, Captain and July. As for the less common girl’s names, Anger, Blaze, Moon and Prairie made the list.