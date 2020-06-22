Head-on collision in Quinte West leaves man dead

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are still investigating a fatal collision that took place in Quinte West, Ont., last week.

On Friday, just after 7 p.m., OPP were called to Hamilton Road between Whites and Vandevoort roads to respond to a collision.

Police say two vehicles hit each other in a head-on collision.

One of the drivers, 61-year-old John Wallace of Trenton, was killed as a result of the crash.

The second driver, who OPP have yet to identify, was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP say they are still looking into the cause of the crash. No charges have been laid at this time.

