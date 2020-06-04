1 dead following head-on collision in Quinte West: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say one person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries following a collision in Quinte West, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on collision on Foxboro-Stirling Road near Fish and Game Club Road, about 15 kilometres north of Belleville.

READ MORE: SIU investigating collision in Quinte West after Scarborough men charged with drug trafficking

Police say one person in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was reportedly transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

COLLISION: Foxboro-Stirling Rd between Fish and Game Club Rd and Marsh Hill Rd #QuinteWest – Roadway blocked following collision. #OPP and emergency services on scene. ^hm — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) June 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday morning, OPP said the road was closed for approximately eight hours for the investigation. The road has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The name of the victim has yet to be released, pending notification of next of kin, OPP said.