1 dead following head-on collision in Quinte West: OPP

OPP say one person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries following a collision in Quinte West, Ont., on Wednesday night.
According to Quinte West OPP, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on collision on Foxboro-Stirling Road near Fish and Game Club Road, about 15 kilometres north of Belleville.
Police say one person in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was reportedly transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday morning, OPP said the road was closed for approximately eight hours for the investigation. The road has since reopened.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The name of the victim has yet to be released, pending notification of next of kin, OPP said.
