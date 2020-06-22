Coronavirus: Transit services in Moncton, Fredericton, Saint John to require masks for passengers

Send this page to someone via email

Several New Brunswick cities are getting updated transit policies starting Monday, June 29.

All transit users in Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John will be required to wear face masks in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release.

Only children under the age of two and those with medical conditions will be exempt from the face mask requirement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The use of masks will be monitored, the press release says.

Next week, all three cities are also increasing their seating to up to 50 per cent of regular capacity.

The seats will be properly marked, and passengers should expect appropriate distance from other passengers, according to the release.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: City of Fredericton asking residents for feedback on transit system

If passengers fail to comply with the new measures, the cities could impose service reductions, the release says.

The release also encourages passengers to bring and use hand sanitizer while on transit.

These measures were introduced collaboratively by Codiac Transpo, Fredericton Transit and Saint John Transit.

For up-to-date service schedules, transit users can check their local transit websites.