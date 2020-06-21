No new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba as Phase 3 launched

Send this page to someone via email

There were no new COVID-19 cases identified by Manitoba Health as of Sunday morning.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in the province remains at 313.

Data from Friday shows there are currently 13 active cases in the province while 293 people have recovered.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the province remains seven.

Phase 3 of the Manitoba reopening plan begins on Sunday.

This includes allowing public gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, so long as people can stay two metres apart.

Interprovincial travel between Manitoba and western provinces — to west of Terrace Bay in Ontario — no longer requires a two-week self-isolation period.

Bars and restaurants can open to full capacity, a change from the draft plan, which previously said they could open to 75 per cent capacity.

Child-care facilities can open to full capacity and retail occupancy limits will be removed.

