Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

White City eyes $5-8K bill after vandals axe trees while ‘consuming alcohol in the park’

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 2:16 pm
Justin Bukoski / Global News

The town of White City says it will cost thousands of dollars to replace trees chopped down with an axe by vandals overnight earlier this week.

“Trees are a valuable asset for any municipality,” reads a statement from the town provided to Global News. “These trees were planted more than 10 years ago, and the approximate cost to replace all of them with similar sized mature trees will be $5,000 to $8,000.”

READ MORE: ‘Total loss’: Fire destroys Good Fortune Kitchen in Balgonie

The town of White City said the vandalized trees were planted
The town of White City said the vandalized trees were planted. Justin Bukoski / Global News

A post on the community’s Facebook page claims that on Thursday evening, “one, or more, individuals were consuming alcohol in the park and used an axe to vandalize five trees in Emerald Ridge Park and threw them into the creek.”

Story continues below advertisement

The details alarmed White City residents, some of whom replied to the post calling it “terrifying that intoxicated people are walking around with axes in the community.”

READ MORE: Newly rebuilt after fire, Regina Little Free Library vandalized again

“White City is extremely proud of our urban forest, we are disheartened and disappointed at the reckless and inconsiderate actions taken,” the statement continues. “Our hope is that the people responsible for this come forward, or someone can provide information to help find those responsible.”

The town asked anyone with information about the incident to contact White Butte RCMP, who are currently investigating the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPVandalismWhite CityWhite Butte RCMPEmerald ParkRegina vandalismEmerald Ridge Park
Flyers
More weekly flyers