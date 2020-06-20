White City eyes $5-8K bill after vandals axe trees while ‘consuming alcohol in the park’

Send this page to someone via email

The town of White City says it will cost thousands of dollars to replace trees chopped down with an axe by vandals overnight earlier this week.

“Trees are a valuable asset for any municipality,” reads a statement from the town provided to Global News. “These trees were planted more than 10 years ago, and the approximate cost to replace all of them with similar sized mature trees will be $5,000 to $8,000.”

The town of White City said the vandalized trees were planted. Justin Bukoski / Global News

A post on the community’s Facebook page claims that on Thursday evening, “one, or more, individuals were consuming alcohol in the park and used an axe to vandalize five trees in Emerald Ridge Park and threw them into the creek.”

The details alarmed White City residents, some of whom replied to the post calling it “terrifying that intoxicated people are walking around with axes in the community.”

“White City is extremely proud of our urban forest, we are disheartened and disappointed at the reckless and inconsiderate actions taken,” the statement continues. “Our hope is that the people responsible for this come forward, or someone can provide information to help find those responsible.”

The town asked anyone with information about the incident to contact White Butte RCMP, who are currently investigating the incident.