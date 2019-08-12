Newly rebuilt after fire, Regina Little Free Library vandalized again

Just weeks after rising from the ashes of a Canada Day fire, a Little Free Library at a home in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood has been hit by more vandalism.

This time, the act was caught on camera.

Surveillance video time-stamped at around 2:54 a.m. CT on Sunday morning appears to show an individual hurl a rock at the library, which is locked every night by the homeowners.

In a message to Global News, the homeowners’ son Richard Krauss said the window, which is made of plexiglass, was knocked off of its wooden frame but not broken. He said he believed the individual in the video removed the rock from the library but didn’t steal any other contents.

Though the library was repaired, Krauss said his parents are shaken up by the incident.

“They just don’t understand why people do senseless acts of vandalism.”

After a fire destroyed the library on Canada Day earlier this year, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise money for its repair. Other Little Free Library stewards across the world also donated to the cause.

Krauss said Regina police have been made aware of the incident.

The library provides children’s books, novels and self-improvement books, along with seeds for gardens to anyone in the community. The concept allows people to take a book, or leave a book.

There are more than 90,000 Little Free Libraries around the world.

-With files from Global’s Katelyn Wilson.