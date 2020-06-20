Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 20

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario reports more than 200 cases for 1st time in a week

Ontario reported 206 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 33,301.

It’s the first time in a week that the province has reported more than 200 cases, though Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter that “we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from one day’s data.”

“In fact, with 218 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in active cases, with 12 fewer today and over 1,500 fewer active cases in the province as compared to early last week,” she added.

Parade held for front-line workers at in York Region

A drive-by parade was held in honour of front-line workers outside of Woodbridge Vista Care Community in York Region on Saturday.

The event was organized by Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth and led by York Regional Police.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 23 COVID-19-related deaths among residents at the facility, as well as 40 staff cases, and 21 resident infections.

ActiveTO road closures continue

ActiveTO road closures are in place again this weekend in Toronto as the City works to promote physical distancing for pedestrians and cyclists.

Closures began Saturday at 6 a.m. and will last until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Parts of Bayview Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard are among the roads affected.

Remember that parts of major roads in Toronto are closed this weekend, from Saturday, June 20 at 6am until Sunday, June 21 at 11pm. Please access them on your bike or as a pedestrian since nearby parking is limited.

More https://t.co/Y4n2zeb5yY #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/4wwKobeUbr — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 20, 2020

Lineups for Toronto drive-thru food truck festival

Car after car lined up in the parking lot of Yorkdale Shopping Centre this weekend to try something different — a drive-thru food truck festival.

It’s the first time a drive-thru food truck festival has ever been held in Ontario, with organizer Street Eats Market consulting with Toronto Public Health to find safe ways to stage the event.

“We were planning it to be an actual market itself pre-COVID, and obviously we had to pivot,” said Philip Suos, the company’s marketing director.

— With files from The Canadian Press