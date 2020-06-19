Northen Pulp says it remains committed to resuming mill operations

Send this page to someone via email

Paper Excellence Canada announced that it has obtained an initial order under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) to have the opportunity to restructure its business and financial affairs.

Paper Excellence Canada is the parent company of Northern Pulp, which owns a pulp mill in Pictou County, N.S.

The pulp mill, which had been operational since 1967, stopped production on Jan. 31 after the province rejected its request to continue pumping treated effluent into a nearby treatment lagoon in Boat Harbour, N.S., near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

“This left the mill with no ability to treat or transport pulp effluent,” the company said in a press release.

“Since January, Northern Pulp has been conducting a safe and environmentally sound hibernation of the mill, which would allow it to reopen in the event a proposed new Effluent Treatment Facility (ETF) receives the necessary approvals.”

Graham Kissack, vice-president for Paper Excellence Canada, says the CCAA filing has become “necessary” in light of the decision of the Province in December.

“[This is] in order to preserve the value of assets, complete the hibernation of the Mill in a safe and environmentally responsible manner and provide needed time to engage with stakeholders and explore alternatives for restarting the mill,” said Kissack.

“We want to operate in Nova Scotia and believe that a modern mill and healthy environment can co-exist in Pictou County, just like it does in 89 other communities with pulp and paper mills across Canada.”

